Four policemen suspended over misconduct in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended four officials, including a station house officer (SHO), over misconduct.

The police on Wednesday said SHO Saddar police Ayyub Sahi, ASI Riaz Ahmed, ConstablesMuhammad Hussain and Muhammad Shahid were suspended.