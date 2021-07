Four restaurants sealed for violation of COVID SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday continued action against violation of COVID related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in City Taluka of district Hyderabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Mutahar Amin Watto visited different areas to inspect implementation of SOPs and took action against violators.

Mutahar Amin Watto, on the occasion, sealed four restaurants at Hala Naka and Heerabad for not following government orders wit regard to standard operating procedures.

In Hala Naka, New Falsteen, Quetta Dareedh Namkeen, Super Salateen hotels and Raja Jeep Foods at Jail Road Heerabad were sealed for violation of Coronavirus related SOPs.

The AC asked the people and business community to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) failing which strict action would be taken against them.