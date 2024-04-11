Four Rustlers Arrested:
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sajid Shaheed police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four members of a cattle-lifter gang and recovered cash from their possession.
On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the team conducted a raid and arrested four rustlers and recovered cash Rs 1.
4 million from them which they got by selling the stolen cattle.
The accused were wanted by police in various cases of cattle lifting.
Further investigation was underway.
