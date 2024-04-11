Open Menu

Four Rustlers Arrested:

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Four rustlers arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sajid Shaheed police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four members of a cattle-lifter gang and recovered cash from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the team conducted a raid and arrested four rustlers and recovered cash Rs 1.

4 million from them which they got by selling the stolen cattle.

The accused were wanted by police in various cases of cattle lifting.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sargodha From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

8 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

23 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan