Four rustlers arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sajid Shaheed police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four members of a cattle-lifter gang and recovered cash from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the team conducted a raid and arrested four rustlers and recovered cash Rs 1.

4 million from them which they got by selling the stolen cattle.

The accused were wanted by police in various cases of cattle lifting.

Further investigation was underway.