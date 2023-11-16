Open Menu

Four Wanted Terrorists Among Commander Killed, Soldier Martyred Amid Two Separate IBOs In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Security Forces on Thursday killed four wanted terrorists including a high-value target extremist commander in Badaber, Peshawar District intelligence-based operation whereas a soldier embraced martyrdom in another operation while gallantly combating terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area, Badaber, Peshawar District, on the reported presence of terrorists.

It said the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell, including a High-Value Terrorist (HVT) Terrorist Commander identified as Samiullah alias Shenay, Terrorist Commander Salman alias Ahmed, terrorist Imran alias Muhammad and terrorist Hazrat Umar alias Khalid, who were highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and target killings in the area, the ISPR said.

In another operation conducted in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District; after an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Lance Naik Muhammad Ejaz Khan (age: 34 years, resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

"Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

