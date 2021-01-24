Four young men commit suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) -:Four persons committed suicide in Faisalabad and adjoining areas in separate incidents during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a young man, Umar Farooq, resident of chak 70-JB, committed suicide by shooting himself over reasons yet to be exposed, while another youth Zeeshan Shaukat, resident of Raza Abad, ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Also, a youth Khalid Saleem committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house in Samanabad, whereas young Umar Shafiq ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills in Judgewala area.

The police took the bodies into custody and launched investigation.