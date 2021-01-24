UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Young Men Commit Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:25 AM

Four young men commit suicide

Four persons committed suicide in Faisalabad and adjoining areas in separate incidents during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) -:Four persons committed suicide in Faisalabad and adjoining areas in separate incidents during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a young man, Umar Farooq, resident of chak 70-JB, committed suicide by shooting himself over reasons yet to be exposed, while another youth Zeeshan Shaukat, resident of Raza Abad, ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Also, a youth Khalid Saleem committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house in Samanabad, whereas young Umar Shafiq ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills in Judgewala area.

The police took the bodies into custody and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Suicide Young Man From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

28 seconds ago

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

31 seconds ago

Italy's Conte Vows Legal Action Against US, UK Vac ..

33 seconds ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Concerned About Naval ..

4 minutes ago

Holders Arsenal crash out of FA Cup as West Ham cr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.