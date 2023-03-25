Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

(@Abdulla99267510)

The UK diplomat pays tribute to her mother for standing up for her university education and walking her home through dark streets.

Islamabad: Fouzia Younis, Pakistan-origin British diplomat, is the first Muslim woman in the United Kingdom who has been appointed as her country’s consul general in Toronto.

Fouzia, who served as a senior British diplomat in the federal capital, would leave for Canada soon to take up her new role.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “Privileged to be appointed as His Majesty’s British Consul General to Toronto. Special moment as we think it’s the 1st time (but don’t have data) that a British Muslim woman has been appointed as Head of a Diplomatic Post.

I won’t be the last,”.

She also paid special tribute to her late mother who stood up for her to go to the university, and she used to wait at bus stops to walk her home through dark streets.

She served as director of communications at the British High Commission in Islamabad over three years ago.

Born in Birmingham to Pakistani parents, Fouzia Younis passed graduation and master’s from the Universities of Birmingham and Cambridge before joining the UK Foreign Service.