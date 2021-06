FPCCI & DHA Suffa University to conduct free trainings for SMEs from June 23 to Aug 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has designed a series of innovative, informative, and high-profile webinars and training sessions for all those who want to learn cutting-edge and state-of-the-art international business, marketing, management, entrepreneurship, supply chain management, human resource management, and e-commerce techniques that they can actually apply to establish or grow their businesses.

The trainings are being conducted in collaboration between FPCCI and DHA Suffa University and, they have taken internationally renowned and accomplished trainers and consultants onboard, said a statement on Monday.

FPCCI aims to empower and impart knowledge excellence to Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The trainings is the schedule for the upcoming five webinars on topics include "Modern Practices in Supply Chain Management" on June 23, at 2:30 pm, at FPCCI via Zoom Link.

"Modern Practices in Human Resource Management" on June 29 at 2:30pm, at FPCCI via Zoom Link.

"Become Successful Global Seller Using Modern Supply Chain Management Models" 2:30 pm, on July 7, at FPCCI via Zoom Link.

"How to Shift Your Business Online? A Step by Step Guide for SMEs" on July 14, at 2:30pm, at FPCCI via Zoom Link and on topic "International Conference on Innovation and Entrepreneurship" on August 24, at 2:30pm at FPCCI via Zoom Link.