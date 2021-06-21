FPCCI & DHA Suffa University to conduct free trainings for SMEs from June 23 to Aug 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has designed a series of innovative, informative, and high-profile webinars and training sessions for all those who want to learn cutting-edge and state-of-the-art international business, marketing, management, entrepreneurship, supply chain management, human resource management, and e-commerce techniques that they can actually apply to establish or grow their businesses.

The trainings are being conducted in collaboration between FPCCI and DHA Suffa University – and, they have taken internationally renowned and accomplished trainers and consultants onboard, said a statement on Monday.

FPCCI aims to empower and impart knowledge excellence to Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The trainings is the schedule for the upcoming five webinars on topics include "Modern Practices in Supply Chain Management" on June 23, at 2:30 pm, at FPCCI via Zoom Link.

"Modern Practices in Human Resource Management" on June 29 at 2:30pm, at FPCCI via Zoom Link.

"Become Successful Global Seller Using Modern Supply Chain Management Models" 2:30 pm, on July 7, at FPCCI via Zoom Link.

"How to Shift Your Business Online? A Step by Step Guide for SMEs" on July 14, at 2:30pm, at FPCCI via Zoom Link and on topic "International Conference on Innovation and Entrepreneurship" on August 24, at 2:30pm at FPCCI via Zoom Link.