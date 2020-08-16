FPCCI organizes webinar on e-Commerce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday organized a webinar (virtual seminar) on "e-commerce and Digital Pakistan: Prospects and Challenges" here at the Federation House, and simultaneously at its Regional Office Lahore and Capital Office Islamabad via zoom link.

The webinar was also attended by FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce Ms Aisha Moriani, Ministry of Information Technology Project Manager Raza Ahmed Sukhera, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) Shehzad Shahid, Senior Analyst State Bank of Pakistan Talha Nadeem, SMEDA Project Manager Zain Rafique, Chief Operating Officer of Genetech Ms Shamim Rajani, Solutions, Ms Shamim Rajani , Maison Consulting & Solutions, Sultan Hamdani, and President Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (District East), Ms Mehreen IIahi.

Welcoming the participants, FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman emphasized on on implementation of e-Commerce and Digital Pakistan policy for the promotion of e-Business in the country.

He said the COVID-19 has increased online business wherein social marketing also plays a crucial role.

Promotion of e-Commerce doesn't need large investment for the promotion of brand and marketing of new products. He also focused to provide awareness to small businesses for utilization of technology as 64% of Pakistan's population is youth which can quickly adopt technology and subsequently promotes IT related business.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Ms Aisha Moriani updated the participants about important aspects of e-Commerce Policy like Regulation and Facilitation, Financial Inclusion and Digitization through Payment Infrastructure, Empowering Youth and SMEs through Business Support Programs and Trade Development, Customer Protection, Taxation Structure, ICT Infrastructure and Telecom Services in Pakistan, Logistics, Data Protection and Investment and Global Connectivity etc. She also informed about the development of cross border E-Commerce system for promotion of trade and establishment of National E-Commerce Councils for promoting start ups, simplifying payment options, reducing disputes and protection of consumer rights.

Senior Analyst SBP Talha Nadeem also suggested enhancement of role of Pakistan Post in financial inclusion and urged for enhancement of It penetration for SMEs, freelance and micro-firms.