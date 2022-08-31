UrduPoint.com

FRCA Through BISP Cash Assistance Being Distributed To Every Flood Victim: DC

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 10:44 PM

FRCA through BISP cash assistance being distributed to every flood victim: DC

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Wednesday said that the cash assistance of Rs 25,000 through Flood Relief Cash Assistance (FRCA) of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was being distributed to every flood affected families in the rain/flood hit areas of Larkana district due to the recent heavy rains so that the victims can receive immediate assistance at their door steps

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Wednesday said that the cash assistance of Rs 25,000 through Flood Relief Cash Assistance (FRCA) of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was being distributed to every flood affected families in the rain/flood hit areas of Larkana district due to the recent heavy rains so that the victims can receive immediate assistance at their door steps.

He also said that the Sindh government was working day and night to repair the damage caused to the public as a result of the recent heavy rains/flood and the rehabilitation of the victims would be made possible as soon as possible, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Larkana Government Rains

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Speaks Over Phone With Bide ..

Israeli Prime Minister Speaks Over Phone With Biden on JCPOA - Lapid's Office

3 seconds ago
 Suspension of EU-Russia Visa Agreement to Extend P ..

Suspension of EU-Russia Visa Agreement to Extend Processing Time to 6 Months - A ..

5 seconds ago
 Germany - Pakistan have huge potential in economic ..

Germany - Pakistan have huge potential in economic, trade ties: Syed Naveed Qama ..

10 seconds ago
 Policy Dialogue session for effective curricular r ..

Policy Dialogue session for effective curricular reforms held at University of T ..

2 minutes ago
 Japan, US Hold Joint Drills With Anti-ship Missile ..

Japan, US Hold Joint Drills With Anti-ship Missiles, HIMARS - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Baltic Sea States Vow to Increase Wind Power Outpu ..

Baltic Sea States Vow to Increase Wind Power Output by 7 Times by 2030 - Tallinn

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.