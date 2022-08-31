FRCA through BISP cash assistance being distributed to every flood victim: DC

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Wednesday said that the cash assistance of Rs 25,000 through Flood Relief Cash Assistance (FRCA) of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was being distributed to every flood affected families in the rain/flood hit areas of Larkana district due to the recent heavy rains so that the victims can receive immediate assistance at their door steps

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Wednesday said that the cash assistance of Rs 25,000 through Flood Relief Cash Assistance (FRCA) of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was being distributed to every flood affected families in the rain/flood hit areas of Larkana district due to the recent heavy rains so that the victims can receive immediate assistance at their door steps.

He also said that the Sindh government was working day and night to repair the damage caused to the public as a result of the recent heavy rains/flood and the rehabilitation of the victims would be made possible as soon as possible, he added.