Free Camp For Patients With Hearing Loss On May 26

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Free camp for patients with hearing loss on May 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Islamabad Hearing Solution, Lahore, and Siemens Signia Hearing Aids Company will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on May 26.

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center, Latifabad, Hyder­abad, said a statement issued here Monday.

Eminent ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.

APP/nsm

