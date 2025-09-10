Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Provides Healthcare To 325 Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A joint free medical camp organised on Wednesday in Chakrakot Bala here provided free medicines to 325 patients, including men, women, children, and persons with disabilities, who were given special attention.

The camp was arranged on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud, OGDCL Regional Coordinator, Wali Muhammad Afridi, and at the request of social worker Isar Ali Bangash.

The camp was formally inaugurated by social worker Isar Ali Bangash with the objective of extending healthcare facilities to the local community.

A team of specialist doctors carried out detailed medical examinations of the patients.

Residents and elders of the area expressed gratitude to Regional Coordinator Wali Muhammad Afridi and his team, appreciating OGDCL’s commitment to delivering healthcare services in remote regions.

They noted that such initiatives help bring modern medical treatment within the reach of underserved communities.

The successful organization of the camp further strengthened OGDCL’s reputation for dedicated community welfare and development.

