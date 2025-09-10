District Admin Evacuates 14,115 Flood Affected People : DC
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal , Shahid Mahmood on Wednesday said that 14115 flood victims had been shifted to safer place in the district.
He while giving details about the rescue operation said that 8589 flood affected people in Tehsil, Sahiwal while 5520 people in Tehsil, Chichawatni had been evacuated.
The deputy commissioner pointed out that the administration had also rescued 18,472 cattle heads in the district.
The DC said a total of 91 Mozas had been affected by the high flood in River Ravi in the district including 51 in Sahiwal while 41 in Chichawatni.
He said 61628 acres of agriculture land had been affected by the floods in the district.
He said that a total of 17,735 people had been affected by the recent floods in the district, adding the administration had established 13 flood relief camps, 7 Flood Rescue 1122 posts, 13 medical camps, 12 clinics on Wheel and 1 field hospital for the flood victims in the district.
10,719 flood affected persons had been provided medical services in the district, he added.
The DC said Veterinary Department had provided medical services to 4153 cattle heads in the veterinary camps.
Shahid Mehmood said that the district administration was committed to proved maximum relief to the flood victims in the district.
