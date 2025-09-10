Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Emphasis To Prioritize People-centric Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Commissioner Hazara emphasis to prioritize people-centric projects

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Hazara Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah has said that development projects that directly benefit the public and enhance governance must be prioritized to ensure maximum impact.

He was speaking at a meeting held in Torghar to review ongoing development schemes, where the Deputy Commissioner briefed him in detail.

The Commissioner directed that all schemes costing less than Rs.

10 million be provided full funding to ensure their timely completion.

He emphasized that projects from every sector should be included, with special preference for those that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives and contribute to the government’s goodwill.

Fayaz Ali Shah further instructed that equal representation be given to all sectors, including social initiatives and the green sector, so that the benefits of development are distributed fairly among the population.

