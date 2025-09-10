Commissioner Hazara Emphasis To Prioritize People-centric Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 11:00 AM
TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Hazara Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah has said that development projects that directly benefit the public and enhance governance must be prioritized to ensure maximum impact.
He was speaking at a meeting held in Torghar to review ongoing development schemes, where the Deputy Commissioner briefed him in detail.
The Commissioner directed that all schemes costing less than Rs.
10 million be provided full funding to ensure their timely completion.
He emphasized that projects from every sector should be included, with special preference for those that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives and contribute to the government’s goodwill.
Fayaz Ali Shah further instructed that equal representation be given to all sectors, including social initiatives and the green sector, so that the benefits of development are distributed fairly among the population.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hazara emphasis to prioritize people-centric projects2 minutes ago
-
Food authorities raid restaurants, fast food outlets for selling substandard edibles12 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attack on Aba Shaheed Police Station foiled22 minutes ago
-
ITP issues traffic advisory for foreign guest movement in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
Police register 68,000 cases, arrest 50,000 over power theft in 202511 hours ago
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to imprisonment12 hours ago
-
Depts must act urgently to prevent dengue outbreak: ADCG12 hours ago
-
Dengue prevention, 13 high-risk union councils focused12 hours ago
-
NA speaker congratulates Rana Sanaullah on Senate victory12 hours ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing12 hours ago
-
Line staff IESCO’s valuable assets, safety top priority: CEO Engr. Khalid12 hours ago
-
Food, clean water, medical relief being ensured for flood victims: Commissioner12 hours ago