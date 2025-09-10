Open Menu

IRSA Releases 244,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 244,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 244,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 282,459 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 147,700 cusecs and 147,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1233.

90 feet, which was 183.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,139 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 165,226, 169,468, 492,443, and 382,355 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 64,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

4 hours ago
 WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

10 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

10 hours ago
 WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

15 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

16 hours ago
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

15 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

15 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

15 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

19 hours ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

15 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan