IRSA Releases 244,900 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 244,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 282,459 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 147,700 cusecs and 147,300 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1233.
90 feet, which was 183.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 46,139 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 165,226, 169,468, 492,443, and 382,355 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 64,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
