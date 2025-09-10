Open Menu

ITP Issues Traffic Advisory For Foreign Guest Movement In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 10:30 AM

ITP issues traffic advisory for foreign guest movement in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory, warning that from 10:30 a.m. to 02:30 p.m. traffic flow on Expressway and Srinagar Highway may face delays due to the movement of a foreign guest.

An official told APP that citizens have been advised to follow alternate routes to avoid inconvenience:

Use service roads connected to the Expressway and Srinagar Highway.

Travelers heading towards the Blue Area, Sector F-6 and F-7 should use H-8 underpass.

Traffic going to the Red Zone and Serena Hotel should use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk, and Nadra Chowk.

Commuters going to Bari Imam should also use Nadra Chowk.

For Sectors I and H, use Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road via service roads.

Traffic from Murree Road towards Serena and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during the movement.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun said that ITP personnel will remain deployed at various points to guide citizens. He urged commuters to plan their travel with a margin of at least 20 minutes to avoid inconvenience.

He further advised citizens to contact the ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real-time traffic updates and guidance.

/APP-rzr-mkz

