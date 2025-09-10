Terrorist Attack On Aba Shaheed Police Station Foiled
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 10:40 AM
D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The district police conducted a terrorist attack on Aba Shaheed Police Station using sniper rifles and other weapons late last night.
According to District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sajjadah, the attackers were forced to flee after police teams retaliated with full force.
Quick Response Force (QRF), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and other police units immediately cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to trace the assailants.
No casualties or financial losses were reported in the incident.
The DPO praised the bravery and quick action of the officers, commending them for successfully repelling the terrorist assault.
