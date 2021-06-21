A trend of free online pre examination test was getting recognition in students of different stages for their best preparation for final examinations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A trend of free online pre examination test was getting recognition in students of different stages for their best preparation for final examinations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the education sector experts, several social and welfare organizations have started free and volunteer services in this area to improve knowledge skills of students to have the best outcome of final examinations.

"COVID-19 has changed the old method of learning as students adopted new trend to prepare for their board examinations. With zero or less classes being held, students are being prepared for examinations preparations within limited resources," Talhah Munir Khan, chief executive officer, Knowledge Platform said.

He said to enhance continued support to teachers and students, a free online examination preparation solution has been launched with the name of 'Exam Prep Master' to prepare Secondary school Certificate students, who are studying to appear in the Federal and Punjab boards' Matriculation examinations in July 2021.

He said the platform is aware of the challenges being faced by schools, teachers, and students to effectively prepare for the board examinations.

"We have come up with a solution suitable for students and teachers whereby they can prepare for their examinations in a short span of time. We assist our youth in these unprecedented and difficult times, and we will continue our support for them with innovative learning solutions.

" He said 'Exam Prep Master' is an online preparation platform that includes a wide range of selected practice questions with solutions, based on past board examination papers. The aim is to support the students academically and reduce their examination-related anxiety by providing a real-life examination experience, thus, helping them prepare in limited available time for their board examinations, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the online preparation solution is comprised mock examinations, animated video lessons, examination tips, cheat sheets and past papers. Other key features and benefits of this examination preparation solution include free support for all grades from 9th and 10th on mainly subjects like biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics.

There is a self-diagnostic test to check students' level of preparation for the board examinations which is based on two mock tests of 20 questions each per grade per subject, to help students practice, weekly publishing of additional mock tests and solutions within study groups, immediate availability of report card showing students' strong and weak skills.

All students using mobile phone, tablet, or laptop can directly register for these online examination preparation programmes.