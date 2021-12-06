Free poultry training course from Dec 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training programme at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from December 13.

According to PRI senior research officer, the training programme would continue till December 17 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Interested people can take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till December 13, in the office of PRI director.