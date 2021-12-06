UrduPoint.com

Free Poultry Training Course From Dec 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:24 PM

Free poultry training course from Dec 13

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training programme at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from December 13

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training programme at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from December 13.

According to PRI senior research officer, the training programme would continue till December 17 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Interested people can take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till December 13, in the office of PRI director.

More Stories From Pakistan

