Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI president

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that by promoting freelancing and entrepreneurship, we can achieve economic betterment and stability.

Academia and industry together can work on it, and we can control our foreign exchange crisis.

He stated this during a meeting with Emerson University Multan (EUM) VC Dr M. Ramzan who called on him in his office.

President MCCI demanded that the government should provide all facilities in this regard and ensure the protection of investment in freelancing.

He ensured the VC of MCCI's cooperation with the University for research and development in other sectors.

EUM VC, Dr. Ramzan discussed with Mian Rashid Iqbal along with other members of the Chamber about mutual cooperation in research and development entrepreneurship. The proposal for establishing a new lab also came under discussion.

President of the Chamber, Mian Rashid Iqbal, accepted the invitation for the university visit.

Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, former President and Convener of the Government Liaison Committee Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, former Senior Vice President Sahil Tufail, Ihtesham ul Haq, and Orungzaib Alamgir Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq were present.

Dr Ramzan proposed the steps taken to improve the educational standards according to the current needs of the university. He also suggested that senior members of the MCCI should allocate time for sessions to share their business experiences and successes and failures with Emerson University students, so that they can understand the challenges of the practical world and be equipped to solve them, ultimately leaning towards a business-oriented practical life.

He stated that his goal is to motivate students towards earning halal livelihoods.

