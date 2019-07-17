French work thriller 'Corporate' screened at Pakistan National Council of Arts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Embassy of France and Alliance Francais Wednesday screened French classic "Corporate" at PNCA.

Workplace thrillers have become a specialty of French cinema in recent years. Same in the line was "Corporate," a smart, slow-simmering French workplace thriller that wades in deep, chilly waters of moral corruption and compromise.

French cinema has a tradition of dramas in which the politics and vagaries of respectable employment are scrutinized with rare intensity.

'Corporate' stars Celine Sallette as an HR manager who finds herself on the company firing line when one of her employees commits suicide.

Inspired by events and practices abundant in France's current socioeconomic climate, this debut feature from writer-director Nicolas Silhol can grow as a little dramatic in its third act, but otherwise offered up a convincing and sometimes brutal portrait of a woman under the influence of the bottom line.

Corporate showed that in today's work environment playing a woman wavering between personal morality and economic reality is extremely hard.

Released in France in April 2017, "Corporate" had its international premiere in Karlovy Vary.

PNCA and Alliance Francais brought this classic thriller to capital for local audiences to enjoy French cinema in their city.