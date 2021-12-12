ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Be it is an incident of plane hijacking, attacks of Indian parliament, Mumbai or Pulwama or Uri, India always used falsehood as statecraft to malign Pakistan, make political gains and above all divert focus from economic meltdown, insurgencies, and religious bigotry.

The Indian establishment articulately constructs and cultivates anti-Pakistan narratives to distract the attention of international and local media from serious domestic challenges also including widespread demonstrations and tensions between ethnic groups.

From the disintegration of Pakistan to its enlisting on FATF grey list, the Indian political and intelligence leadership always claimed to have played their role which was obviously based on falsified propaganda and disinformation campaigns.

The drama of the Indian Parliament attack in 2001 was not the first time that the Indians had used a false flag operation to execute its hidden agenda against Pakistan.

The Indian blatant propaganda was badly exposed when The Wire news agency disclosed WhatsApp chats between Indian anchorperson Arnab Goswami, and the former Chief Executive Officer of the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Partho Dasgupta.

The chats exposed the sinister designs hatched by Modi's government to blame Pakistan for the false Pulwama attack, followed by a botched air strike on Balakot in February 2019.

India had always tried to bluff the international stakeholders and community to project Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism.

Exposing the nexus between the extremist outfits BJP and RSS, the ex-Indian Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde revealed in 2013 that they were behind the Samjhauta Express, Mecca Masjid and Malegaon blasts.

The boat drama orchestrated by the Indian intelligence agencies prior to the US President Barack Obama's second visit to India, was also falsified when their own top officials admitted that there was no such boat which came from Pakistan.

India uses false flag operations to generate a negative perception to initiate international actions against Pakistan as well as a tool of coercion which is often utilized to provoke or justify a war against adversaries.

In an interview, Major General (retd) Z. A. Khan, former Director, DGFI (Bangladeshi Intelligence) said, "There is no doubt that RAW played a vital role during our liberation war, but their motive was to divide Pakistan at any cost to weaken their archrival Pakistan." Indian Premier Indira Gandhi reveled after the fall of Dhaka, "We have taken the revenge of a thousand years." Narendra Modi in his speech, during his visit to Bangladesh, to receive the War of Liberation Award on behalf of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on 7th June 2015, said, "We fought for Bangladesh's 'swabhimaan' (honour) alongside Mukti Jodhas (Mukti Bahini) for Bangladesh. Indians were fighting side-by-side with them and in a way helped realize the dream of Bangladesh." The RAW plotted a false flag operation on 30th January 1971, when an Indian airplane was hijacked and flown to Lahore airport, and Pakistan was immediately blamed and was prohibited to use Indian airspace to the then East Pakistan.

Later, it was revealed that the plane was already out of service but was made operational only one day before the incident of hijacking was staged.

In 1999, an Indian Airlines Airbus flying from Kathmandu to New Delhi was hijacked just before the planned visit of the US President Bill Clinton to Pakistan and India.

After refusal to land in Dubai, Amritsar, and Lahore, the plane landed at Kandahar Airport which was under the command of the Taliban. The hijackers had demanded to release captive militants which were Pakistani nationals but later Indian government had failed to furnish any evidence of Pakistan's involvement.

The Indian propaganda of blaming Pakistan after the mass killing of 35 Sikhs in Chittisinghpura Massacre in 2000, the Indian Parliament Attack in 2001, car bombing at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2001 and Malegaon Mosque Blast in 2006 was falsified by India's own officials.

Similarly, an RSS militant Kamal Chauhan was arrested for carrying out Samjhauta Express attack in 2007 who had instead blamed the Muslim groups. Chauhan and other activists were also fund to be involved in Ajmer Dargah blast, Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid, and Malegaon.

Several political commentators had also called it "Hindutva Terror" or the "Saffron Terror".

Hemant Karkare, who was probing the attack and also exposed RSS involvement, was later targeted and killed during the Mumbai 2008 operation.

In the Mumbai attacks of 2008 which killed 140 Indians and 25 foreign tourists, besides in-charge of Anti-Terror Squad Hemant Karkare. The Indian government again blamed Pakistan for the incident which instead condemned it and offered help for investigation.

German author Davidsson's book titled, "The Betrayal of India: Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence" also verified that the Mumbai attack was a false flag by Indian, US, and Israeli intelligence nexus to malign Pakistan.

The attack on Sri Lankan cricket Team in Lahore was carried out with the involvement of Indian agencies to blame Pakistan but the Sri Lankan Police Chief Mendis clearly rejected any involvement of Pakistan and reported that this act of terror was carried out by India to malign Pakistan.

After Narendra Modi's visit to former PM Nawaz Sharif at his residence and expression of resolve for better bilateral ties, the Pathankot Air Base Attack took place in 2016 for which Pakistan and Jaish-e-Muhammad were blamed.

Later, the Director-General National Investigation Agency had reported after the investigation that they did not find any direct involvement of Pakistani agencies.

In 2019, the Indian Air Force launched an aerial strike near 'Balakot' targeting a religious seminary that India described as a militant camp and claimed killing more than 300 terrorists but without sharing any supporting evidence that could otherwise corroborate the claims.

In response, PAF managed to shoot down two IAF aircraft and captured one of the pilots. India claimed to have killed 300 terrorists while Pakistan and several international observers negated the claim as there were no casualties. India also claimed that one of its Mig-21s had shot down Pakistan's F-16 aircraft which was also refuted by an influential Foreign Policy magazine.

Similarly, the Indian strategy in Afghanistan was based on targeting the Afghan Taliban and cultivating the Afghan government at Kabul with a view to creating a permanent wedge between the two belligerents.

Since Indians could not openly challenge the Afghan Peace Process, they ramped up their subversion efforts to derail the peace process by arming the Afghan National forces to the teeth and encouraging them to attack Taliban with renewed vigor.

As per the 26th UN report on terrorism released Jul 2020, which indicated "significant numbers" of ISIS/ ISK terrorists in the two states of Indian Union Kerala, Karnataka has been reported.

An investigation by the EU Dis-info Lab to expose India's 15-year propaganda operation targeting the UN and EU to malign Pakistan, was the newest iteration of an influence campaign run by an Indian organization called the Srivastava Group.

This systematic disinformation campaign was designed to influence EU member parliament, international opinion-makers and decision-makers.

India is known to have a loose and undisciplined military culture, and Indian troops often do not follow standard operating procedures and regulations.

The helicopter crash of Indian CDS is being termed a consequence of the poorly trained and equipped Indian Armed Forces. The crash could have been avoided if, for example, the flight was delayed until the weather improved, the pilot had flown more carefully or skillfully, or the ground maintenance crew took better care of the chopper, the anonymous expert said.