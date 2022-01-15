UrduPoint.com

FS, Turkish Deputy FM Agree To Further Fortify Pakistan-Turkey Cooperative Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday had telephonic conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Onal and exchanged views on further fortifying Pakistan-Turkey bilateral cooperative ties.

During the telephonic conversation, Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal shared perspectives on regional and international matters and agreed to deepen mutual consultations and collaboration between the two countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

