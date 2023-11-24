FSL conducts training for IO, CSS about modern investigation techniques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday conducted a one-day training for Investigation Officers (IO) and Crime Scene Staff (CSS) about modern investigation techniques in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday conducted a one-day training for Investigation Officers (IO) and Crime Scene Staff (CSS) about modern investigation techniques in Mardan.

The experts from FSL shared knowledge on various aspects of the investigation system with participants including fingerprint analysis, blood-related evidence, weapons, vehicles, and forensic procedures for cases involving minors and sexual assault.

The workshop was attended by Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Circle Mardan Khalid Khan, Circle Investigation DSPs and district-wide investigation staff.

A question-and-answer session focusing discussions on the forensic science of drugs was also held in the training.

SP Investigation Muhammad Sulaiman Khan expressed hope that enhanced skills and knowledge gained by officers would contribute to more effective case resolution. He extended gratitude to the Director of FSL for facilitating the workshop.