Open Menu

FSL Conducts Training For IO, CSS About Modern Investigation Techniques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:02 PM

FSL conducts training for IO, CSS about modern investigation techniques

The Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday conducted a one-day training for Investigation Officers (IO) and Crime Scene Staff (CSS) about modern investigation techniques in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday conducted a one-day training for Investigation Officers (IO) and Crime Scene Staff (CSS) about modern investigation techniques in Mardan.

The experts from FSL shared knowledge on various aspects of the investigation system with participants including fingerprint analysis, blood-related evidence, weapons, vehicles, and forensic procedures for cases involving minors and sexual assault.

The workshop was attended by Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Circle Mardan Khalid Khan, Circle Investigation DSPs and district-wide investigation staff.

A question-and-answer session focusing discussions on the forensic science of drugs was also held in the training.

SP Investigation Muhammad Sulaiman Khan expressed hope that enhanced skills and knowledge gained by officers would contribute to more effective case resolution. He extended gratitude to the Director of FSL for facilitating the workshop.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Drugs Vehicles Mardan Circle Saddar CSS From

Recent Stories

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

10 seconds ago
 SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

12 seconds ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

14 seconds ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

15 seconds ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

17 seconds ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

7 minutes ago
Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code ..

Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code of conduct

7 minutes ago
 PMD indicates chances of rain in Balochistan

PMD indicates chances of rain in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Somalia joins regional East Africa trade bloc

Somalia joins regional East Africa trade bloc

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviorder ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviorders strict measures against buil ..

10 minutes ago
 Sweden says spread of PM slip-up on Israel 'distor ..

Sweden says spread of PM slip-up on Israel 'distortion'

10 minutes ago
 PML (N) corner meeting held in Kohat

PML (N) corner meeting held in Kohat

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan