Funds allocated for repair, maintenance of Chakdara-Upper Dir road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Monday informed the National Assembly that approximately Rs. one billion had been allocated by the National Highway Authority (NHA), for the repair and maintenance of Chakdara-Upper Dir road.

In response to a calling attention notice regarding the deplorable condition of the Chakdara-Upper Dir road, he said that process to award the contract for the road maintenance is currently underway, and the work is expected to commence next month.

The minister said that authority is dedicated to upgrading roads within its resources.

He highlighted that during the governments of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, significant expansion and improvement of road networks and motorways were taken place across the country.

APP/zah-sra/