Funds Allocated For Repair, Maintenance Of Chakdara-Upper Dir Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Monday informed the National Assembly that approximately Rs. one billion had been allocated by the National Highway Authority (NHA), for the repair and maintenance of Chakdara-Upper Dir road.
In response to a calling attention notice regarding the deplorable condition of the Chakdara-Upper Dir road, he said that process to award the contract for the road maintenance is currently underway, and the work is expected to commence next month.
The minister said that authority is dedicated to upgrading roads within its resources.
He highlighted that during the governments of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, significant expansion and improvement of road networks and motorways were taken place across the country.
APP/zah-sra/
Recent Stories
Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tara ..
JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt in touch with real representatives of farmers: Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
Young man found dead a day after killing teenage girl, DPO seeks report2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 612 meters on gas theft2 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Pure and Applied Mathematics' kicks off2 minutes ago
-
Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
President urges steps to promote local businesses for GB’s self-sufficiency2 minutes ago
-
Brother, sister jump into river, girl saved2 minutes ago
-
International workshop on "Gemstones" held at UET2 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister orders urgent action to address facilities shortage in district Matiari11 minutes ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces12 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest accused involved in blind murder case12 minutes ago