Funeral of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah today in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The funeral and burial of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will take place today (Friday) in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia in a statement had announced the passing away of the Prince on Thursday, the SPA reported.