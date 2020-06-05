UrduPoint.com
Funeral Of Saudi Prince Saud Bin Abdullah Today In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:07 PM

Funeral of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah today in Riyadh

The funeral and burial of Saudi Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will take place today (Friday) in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia in a statement had announced the passing away of the Prince on Thursday, the SPA reported.

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia in a statement had announced the passing away of the Prince on Thursday, the SPA reported.

Your Thoughts and Comments

