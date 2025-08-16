Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered

The funeral prayer of the martyrs of the provincial government's helicopter, which met with an accident yesterday while en route to Bajaur for relief operations, was offered at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The funeral prayer of the martyrs of the provincial government's helicopter, which met with an accident yesterday while en route to Bajaur for relief operations, was offered at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

Members of the provincial cabinet, senior civil and military officials, and the families of the martyrs attended the ceremony.

A collective prayer was offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the martyrs' dead bodies.