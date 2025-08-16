Funeral Prayer For Helicopter Crash Crew Offered
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 09:37 PM
The funeral prayer of the martyrs of the provincial government's helicopter, which met with an accident yesterday while en route to Bajaur for relief operations, was offered at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The funeral prayer of the martyrs of the provincial government's helicopter, which met with an accident yesterday while en route to Bajaur for relief operations, was offered at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.
Members of the provincial cabinet, senior civil and military officials, and the families of the martyrs attended the ceremony.
A collective prayer was offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.
A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the martyrs' dead bodies.
Recent Stories
Japan extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods
Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods
No candidate from other provinces recommended for Sindh govt jobs, SPSC
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrives in UK ..
Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered
Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, City Beautification held in Ra ..
Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..
Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan extends heartfelt condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods29 seconds ago
-
Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods31 seconds ago
-
No candidate from other provinces recommended for Sindh govt jobs, SPSC32 seconds ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrives in UK for three day offici ..34 seconds ago
-
Funeral prayer for helicopter crash crew offered36 seconds ago
-
Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested28 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets family of Shaheed Cap Asif38 minutes ago
-
PFA fines Rs 1m, seals beverages factory38 minutes ago
-
Meeting on Establishment of Model Union Councils, City Beautification held in Rawalpindi19 minutes ago
-
Wasa officials directed to complete Jhang Road force-line soon38 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city48 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman launches mobile service under “Public Service Program”48 minutes ago