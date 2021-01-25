UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of Deceased Head Constable Of Islamabad Police Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Funeral prayer of deceased Head Constable of Islamabad police offered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of Head Constable of Islamabad police was offered here who died after being hit by a vehicle near Islamabad club, police said.

The funeral prayer of Head Constable Abdul Wadood was attended among others by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and senior police officials.

Head Constable Abdul Wadood, hailing from Mardan, got critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Islamabad club. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has expressed sorrow over this sad demise and said that Islamabad police stand with bereaved family during this difficult time.

He said that his family would be assisted during this challenging time for them.

