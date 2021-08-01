UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Sepoy Akhtar Nawaz Khan Offered In Kiala Havelian

Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred Sepoy Akhtar Nawaz Khan offered in Kiala Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of army personnel Akhtar Nawaz Khan who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Wanna offered here on Sunday in the home town Kiala Havelian district Abbottabad.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of military officers people from all walks of life and termed his martyrdom an honour for the area.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army also presented a salute to pay respect to the martyred Nawaz Khan on the arrival of his body in the graveyard.

After the funeral procession the father of martyred soldier Nawaz Khan told to media that it was his honour that his second son sacrificed his life for peace in the country, I can sacrifice all of my family for my country and islam, adding he said.

He further said, I am also a retired army personnel and my elder son Shahzad Khan had also sacrificed his life 10 years ago while fighting against terrorists in tribal areas, we are a family of martyrs.

