Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Bagh Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Central General Secretary of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Provincial President Usman Khan Kakar's funeral prayers and burial were held at his hometown Muslim Bagh on Wednesday evening.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people including PkMAP's Chief Mahmood Achakzai, Senator Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman, provincial ministers, members of parliament and leaders of various political parties.

According to details, Usman Khan Kakar's body was brought to Muslim Bagh from Quetta on Wednesday. Where a large number of people showered flower petals at various places along the way.

PKMAP's Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, former provincial minister Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai, Senator Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nasrullah Zeray, former Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Senator Arbab Umar Farooq and ANP leaders Asghar Achakzai were present on the occasion.

Leaders of other political parties including Zamrak Khan Achakzai were attended the funeral prayers.

Addressing a condolence meeting before the funeral prayers, Pashtunkhwa MPA Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

He said after three months, a jirga of the Pashtun nation will be convened in Bannu.

Later, Usman Kakar's funeral prayers were offered by Senator Ata-ur-Rehman, brother of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur- Rehman, at the Kali Station Cemetery in Muslim Bagh, after which he was buried in the presence of mourners.

It may be recalled that Usman Khan Kakar had dedicated 20 acres of land for Killi Station Graveyard in his lifetime in which the first grave is his.