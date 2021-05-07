Funeral prayers of cop martyred by firing of robbers offered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of Constable Abdul Moiz Khan who was martyred by the firing of unidentified robbers in Lyari, were offered at the Police Headquarters Garden South on Friday.

The funeral prayers were attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IGP - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Deputy IGPs of South, Traffic, district SSPs, senior officers of Rangers, police personnel, family members and friends of martyred policemen.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented Shaheed Salam and laid floral wreath.

The martyred policeman was 25 years old and had joined Sindh Police in 2017 and was posted with SP City.

The IGP Sindh offered his condolences with the heirs of the martyred cop and assured them of all possible cooperation from the Sindh Police.