UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Prayers Of Cop Martyred By Firing Of Robbers Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Funeral prayers of cop martyred by firing of robbers offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of Constable Abdul Moiz Khan who was martyred by the firing of unidentified robbers in Lyari, were offered at the Police Headquarters Garden South on Friday.

The funeral prayers were attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IGP - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Deputy IGPs of South, Traffic, district SSPs, senior officers of Rangers, police personnel, family members and friends of martyred policemen.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented Shaheed Salam and laid floral wreath.

The martyred policeman was 25 years old and had joined Sindh Police in 2017 and was posted with SP City.

The IGP Sindh offered his condolences with the heirs of the martyred cop and assured them of all possible cooperation from the Sindh Police.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Firing Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Lyari Colombian Peso 2017 Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.