UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayers Of Inspector Murad Rasool Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Funeral prayers of inspector Murad Rasool held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior police officers on Monday, participated in the funeral prayers of in charge investigation police station Shafique Abad inspector Murad Rasool, who died Sunday night due to cardiac arrest.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Adminstration Mubashir Maken, SP CIA Asim Amin, SPs of Investigation and Operation wings, SDPOs, in charges investigations and others also attended the funeral prayer.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior officers met with the brother and other family members of the deceased inspector and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious life.

The CCPO lauded the exceptional services of late Murad Rasool for the police department and assured the family members full support and welfare from Lahore police.

He directed the SSP Adminstration Mubashir Maken to ensure early payment of all the service dues of late inspector as early as possible and look after the affairs of deceased inspector's family.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station CIA Died Sunday Prayer Family All From

Recent Stories

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

9 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

9 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

9 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

16 minutes ago
 NAB plans to create public awareness against corru ..

NAB plans to create public awareness against corruption

16 minutes ago
 KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Pesha ..

KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.