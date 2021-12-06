Funeral prayers of inspector Murad Rasool held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior police officers on Monday, participated in the funeral prayers of in charge investigation police station Shafique Abad inspector Murad Rasool, who died Sunday night due to cardiac arrest.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Adminstration Mubashir Maken, SP CIA Asim Amin, SPs of Investigation and Operation wings, SDPOs, in charges investigations and others also attended the funeral prayer.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior officers met with the brother and other family members of the deceased inspector and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious life.

The CCPO lauded the exceptional services of late Murad Rasool for the police department and assured the family members full support and welfare from Lahore police.

He directed the SSP Adminstration Mubashir Maken to ensure early payment of all the service dues of late inspector as early as possible and look after the affairs of deceased inspector's family.