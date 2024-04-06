Funeral Prayers Of Martyred DSP Offered
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayers of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and another official, Naseem Gul were offered with official honours at Iqbal Shaheed Police Line in Bannu on Saturday.
According to the spokesman of Lakki Marwat police, two policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and constable, Naseem Gul, were martyred in an attack occurred near Manjiwala Chowk in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Friday night. One policeman sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.
A large number of people including the police and Army officers attended the funeral.
District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed, DPO Lakki Marwat Taimur Khan, SP Operation Bannu Sanaullah and Army officers laid flower wreaths on the coffins of the martyred and prayed for them.
DPO Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed praised the martyrs as being brave, dutiful and noble, adding that the Bannu police stand with the bereaved families in their hour of grief.
He said due to the best actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now but they will not be forgiven in any case and those who challenge the government writ will be dealt strictly.
He vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the area. Due to the excellent actions of the police with the public support, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, he added. “
“The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain,” DPO said, adding that “terrorists will not demoralise us with cowardly acts.”
DPO Lakki Marwat Taimur Khan, said police forces have, in the past, sacrificed their lives for the country, which the entire nation values.
“We are proud of such young people who died fighting bravely,” he added.
Recent Stories
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s provocative remarks; says it stands resolute to safeguard its ..7 minutes ago
-
DC asks people to respect ban on calcium ammonium nitrate-based fertilizer7 minutes ago
-
Meeting for peaceful conduct of Eid-ul-Fitr held7 minutes ago
-
DC instructs to provide Pakhtunkhwa Eid package to poor, needy37 minutes ago
-
Three Policemen including DSP martyr in attack on Police vehicle in Lakki Marwat57 minutes ago
-
Three youth injured seriously in two motorcycles collision in Dir Lower57 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 3 outlaws; weopen, narcotics seized57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister1 hour ago
-
18 power pilferers booked1 hour ago
-
Financial problems of Radio Pakistan being addressed through comprehensive planning: DG1 hour ago
-
Eight shopkeepers booked for profiteering1 hour ago
-
Two Policemen, DSP martyr on vehicle's attack in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago