Funeral Prayers Of Martyred DSP Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayers of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and another official, Naseem Gul were offered with official honours at Iqbal Shaheed Police Line in Bannu on Saturday.

According to the spokesman of Lakki Marwat police, two policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and constable, Naseem Gul, were martyred in an attack occurred near Manjiwala Chowk in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Friday night. One policeman sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

A large number of people including the police and Army officers attended the funeral.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed, DPO Lakki Marwat Taimur Khan, SP Operation Bannu Sanaullah and Army officers laid flower wreaths on the coffins of the martyred and prayed for them.

DPO Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed praised the martyrs as being brave, dutiful and noble, adding that the Bannu police stand with the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

He said due to the best actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now but they will not be forgiven in any case and those who challenge the government writ will be dealt strictly.

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the area. Due to the excellent actions of the police with the public support, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, he added. “

“The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain,” DPO said, adding that “terrorists will not demoralise us with cowardly acts.”

DPO Lakki Marwat Taimur Khan, said police forces have, in the past, sacrificed their lives for the country, which the entire nation values.

“We are proud of such young people who died fighting bravely,” he added.

More Stories From Pakistan