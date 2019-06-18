Funeral prayers of Morsi, former Egyptian President, offered

Funeral Prayers (in absentia) of former Egyptian President, Mohammad Morsi was offered here Tuesday in Jinnah Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Funeral Prayers (in absentia) of former Egyptian President, Mohammad Morsi was offered here Tuesday in Jinnah Park.

The funeral prayers was led by Chief Jamat Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq and among others was attended by leadership of JI.

Talking to media, Siraj-ul-Haq said that funeral prayers of Mohammad Morsi across the globe including in Egypt, turkey Africa and Asia have proved that Egyptian government is responsible of Morsi's death. He said that death of former Egyptian President has also raised question mark over the gross human right violations there.

He said that the only crime of Mohammad Morsi was that he was against despotism and wanted Islamic rule in Egypt.