UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Prayers Of Morsi, Former Egyptian President, Offered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Funeral prayers of Morsi, former Egyptian President, offered

Funeral Prayers (in absentia) of former Egyptian President, Mohammad Morsi was offered here Tuesday in Jinnah Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Funeral Prayers (in absentia) of former Egyptian President, Mohammad Morsi was offered here Tuesday in Jinnah Park.

The funeral prayers was led by Chief Jamat Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq and among others was attended by leadership of JI.

Talking to media, Siraj-ul-Haq said that funeral prayers of Mohammad Morsi across the globe including in Egypt, turkey Africa and Asia have proved that Egyptian government is responsible of Morsi's death. He said that death of former Egyptian President has also raised question mark over the gross human right violations there.

He said that the only crime of Mohammad Morsi was that he was against despotism and wanted Islamic rule in Egypt.

Related Topics

Africa Turkey Egypt Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results

2 minutes ago

Erdogan attends prayers for Egypt's ex-president M ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan exchange views on security policie ..

35 minutes ago

Business community voices concern over delay in re ..

2 minutes ago

Protesting opposition stage walkout form budget se ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to generate Rs53.4bn by upward revision in ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.