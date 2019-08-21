Further 30 youngster arrested in Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Indian police and troops arrested 30 more youth in Srinagar to prevent demonstrations against Indian government's decision to strip the territory of its special status, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Crowds have demonstrated frequently in the city despite a severe clampdown on phone and internet services, a ban on public gatherings and detention of hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and political activists, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Youth have pelted stones at paramilitary personnel deployed in Srinagar and the latest detentions took place in parts of the city where such incidents have occurred, a police officer said.

"These arrests have been made in the areas where there has been intensifying stone pelting in the last few days," the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

A local government official confirmed the latest detentions.