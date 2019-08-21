UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Further 30 Youngster Arrested In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:40 AM

Further 30 youngster arrested in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Indian police and troops arrested 30 more youth in Srinagar to prevent demonstrations against Indian government's decision to strip the territory of its special status, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Crowds have demonstrated frequently in the city despite a severe clampdown on phone and internet services, a ban on public gatherings and detention of hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and political activists, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Youth have pelted stones at paramilitary personnel deployed in Srinagar and the latest detentions took place in parts of the city where such incidents have occurred, a police officer said.

"These arrests have been made in the areas where there has been intensifying stone pelting in the last few days," the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

A local government official confirmed the latest detentions.

Related Topics

India Internet Police Srinagar Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 August 2019

26 minutes ago

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

10 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

10 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

11 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.