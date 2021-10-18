Future of Pakistan directly linked with Riyasat-e-Madina: Tahir Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Monday the future of Pakistan was directly linked with Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Monday the future of Pakistan was directly linked with Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Addressing a Seeratun Nabi Conference here at District Council Hall, he said that Pakistan was achieved on the basis of "Kalimah Tayyabah" and Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed and sincere to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina.

In this connection, he said the government had also announced to celebrate Ashra Rehmatul-lil-Alameen so that faithful could be educated with true Islamic teachings by arranging Seerat conferences and seminars across the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also formally inaugurated Ashra Rehmatul-lil-Alameen in Islamabad, he added.

Ashrafi said: "We claim to be true followers of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), therefore, we must follow Uswa-e-Hasna and avoid from telling lie, deceiving others, taking bribe, occupying illegal lands, increasing artificial prices, hoarding, usurping rights of sisters and daughters as well as rights of parents, relatives and neighbors.

He said: "Being Muslims we are duty bound to work hard to implement true Islamic teachings in the society and for this purpose, we should promote Uswa-e-Hasna at maximum extent". He said that today there was a flood of obscenity and nudity, so we have to stop it by following Seeratun-Nabi.

Tahir Ashrafi said the aim and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was very clear as the PM wanted to introduce and spread the teachings of islam across the whole world.

He said that Islam gave much emphasize on cleanliness as it declares it half of the faith, therefore, we should concentrate on cleanliness of houses, streets and surroundings areas to ward off various diseases like dengue.

He said that marriage had become difficult today due to lack of dowry so we should launch a vigorous campaign against dowry as it has become a major societal evil which deprives millions of poor girls from wedding as their parents cannot afford dowry. "Islam teaches us not to spent money on useless rituals, so we should abolish these rituals from our death and birth anniversaries so that this amount could be spent on constructive purposes and development of the country", he added.

He said that Islam was a religion of peace and gave much emphasis on character building.

"We should learn from the life of holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and his caliphs including Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddique, Hazrat Umar Farooq, Hazrat Usman Ghani and Hazrat Ali if we want to lead a successful life in this world and hereafter", he added.

He said the era of four caliphs was also a beacon for us, therefore, conferences should also be arranged to highlight the life aspects of righteous caliphate.

Ashrafi said that some elements were worried about why the government had adopted the policy of self-reliant. In this connection, PM Imran Khan had decided that no one would be allowed to use Pakistani land against anyone and now Afghanistan had also followed this policy and assured that its land would not be used against anyone.

He said the opposition should make legitimate criticism and avoid from uttering in Indian tune against armed forces and national institutions. He said, "We have maintained peace during Muharram and now Ulema will also cooperate for religious harmony on the eve of Jashn-e-Milad".

He said, "Pak army, police and CTD played an important role in eradicating terrorism as terrorism claimed precious lives of our 8,000 scholars, whereas more than 70,000 Jawans were martyred in it. However, we thwarted this menace with unity and consensus", he added.

He however appealed to the people to avoid from believing and spreading rumors and false news.

He said the Prime Minister announced to establish Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority which would prove to be a milestone towards eradicating the social evils.

He said that corona pandemic was the major cause of global inflation, however, the PTI government had chalked out a strategy to give maximum relief to the masses. In this connection, Asad Umar hadannounced reduction in prices of some items while Prime Minister Imran Khan would also announcerelief for people so the prices would gradually come down even more, he added.