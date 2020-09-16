FUUAST extends date to submit registration forms till Sep 25

Controller Examination, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology (FUUAST), Ghias-ud-Din Ahmed on Wednesday announced that the date for submission of private registration forms for BA, B.Com, M.A and Madrassa Special Examination's private registration forms has been extended till September 25

Registration form can be downloaded online from the site www.fuuast.edu.pk. The registration form along with the complete relevant documents and a pay order of Rs 5000 in favor of the Controller Examination FUUAST should be send via postal service.