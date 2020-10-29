G-B Elections: 130 polling stations declared 'highly sensitive', 23 'sensitive'

For the upcoming legislative assembly elections in the autonomous region, a total of 153 polling stations have been set up in four constituencies of district Diamer

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :For the upcoming legislative assembly elections in the autonomous region, a total of 153 polling stations have been set up in four Constituencies of district Diamer.

According to a notification of District Returning officers/Deputy Commissioner District diamer, among 153 polling stations, 130 have been declared 'highly sensitive' and 23 as 'sensetive'. For 119452 voters in 4 constituencies of district Diamer, 63 polling stations have been set up for men,16 for women and 29 combine.

From GBLA-15 Diamer 1, 45 polling stations have been set up for 35185 voters, among them 28 polling stations have been declared 'highly sensitive',17 as 'sensetive'. In GBLA-15 Diamer 1,15 polling stations have been set up for men,10 for women and 20 combine.

GBLA-16 Diamer 2, total 35495 voters will cast their right from 41 polling stations.

Among 41 polling stations, 39 have been declared 'very sensitive' and 2 as 'sensetive'. For this constituency, 14 male, 18 female and 9 combine polling stations have been set up.

Similarly,from GBLA-17 Diamer 3 total 29955 voters will cast their votes from 41 polling stations. From total 41 polling stations, 21male and 20 female polling stations have been formed among them 39 have been declared as very sensitive and 2 as sensitive.

From GBLA-18 Diamer 4 total 18907 voters from 26 polling stations will exercise their right of franchise in favor of their candidates.From this constituency 24 polling stations have been declared 'highly sensitive' and 2 as 'sensitive'. Among total 26 polling stations, 13 have been established for male and 13 for female.