Galiyat attracts over 700,000 tourists in two months: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash Friday said that during the last two months more than 700,000 tourists visited Galiyat.

Talking to media after the inauguration ceremony of a three-day snow festival organized by Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) in Abbottabad, he said the provincial government was paying due attention to the tourism sector for generation of more employment opportunities and economic growth, adding that various activities were arranged to promote winter tourism.

Bangash said that promotion of winter tourism has portrayed a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all over the world.

He said the provincial government was developing new natural tourist spots across the province to attract more tourists and give a boost to the tourism sector.

He said KP province has great potential and many opportunities in tourism and the provincial government was implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and using all available resources besides protecting the forests to generate opportunities for the common man.

The CM's aide further said that more than 20,000 tourists are expected to participate in the three-day Snow Festival, adding, "KP is a land of hospitable people and we will show it to the whole world."Meanwhile, Director General GDA Raza Ali Habib said that from the last three years, the authority had been arranging the snow festival and thousands of tourists from all over the country had been taking part in the snow festival every year.

He said the snow festival is providing business opportunities to the locals and traders who could hardly earn anything in the severe cold and snowfall in the past.