UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galiyat Attracts Over 700,000 Tourists In Two Months: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:56 PM

Galiyat attracts over 700,000 tourists in two months: Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash Friday said that during the last two months more than 700,000 tourists visited Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash Friday said that during the last two months more than 700,000 tourists visited Galiyat.

Talking to media after the inauguration ceremony of a three-day snow festival organized by Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) in Abbottabad, he said the provincial government was paying due attention to the tourism sector for generation of more employment opportunities and economic growth, adding that various activities were arranged to promote winter tourism.

Bangash said that promotion of winter tourism has portrayed a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all over the world.

He said the provincial government was developing new natural tourist spots across the province to attract more tourists and give a boost to the tourism sector.

He said KP province has great potential and many opportunities in tourism and the provincial government was implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and using all available resources besides protecting the forests to generate opportunities for the common man.

The CM's aide further said that more than 20,000 tourists are expected to participate in the three-day Snow Festival, adding, "KP is a land of hospitable people and we will show it to the whole world."Meanwhile, Director General GDA Raza Ali Habib said that from the last three years, the authority had been arranging the snow festival and thousands of tourists from all over the country had been taking part in the snow festival every year.

He said the snow festival is providing business opportunities to the locals and traders who could hardly earn anything in the severe cold and snowfall in the past.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Business Abbottabad Man Media All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

More Than 60% of Swiss Support Burqa, Niqab Ban Ah ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom Exported Record 59.2Bcm of Gas Via Nord St ..

3 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Hopes for 'Good' Dialogue ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Galicia to Cull 3,100 Minks Due to COVID-1 ..

8 minutes ago

Evans catches early bird Ogier to lead in Monte Ca ..

8 minutes ago

PMSA rescues six fishermen

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.