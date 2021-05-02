UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Lauds PM For Announcing Development Package In GB

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Gandapur lauds PM for announcing development package in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a 'historic package' for the development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The package worth Rs370 billion will usher in a new era of progress in the region," the minister said in a statement.

He said GB development package would bring improvement in all sectors, adding that the region would emerge as a base camp for development in Pakistan.

Gandapur said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has initiated development projects in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to remove deprivation of people.

He said tourism sector was being promoted in Gilgit Baltistan region and more funds would be allocated in next year's budget.

