Gang busted, looted goods worth Rs 1.4m recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested three members robbery and theft gang and also recovered looted goods worth Rs 1.4 million from their possession.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Lohari Gate police station Rao Muhammad Naveed along with his team raided and arrested Waseem gang including ring leaders Waseem, Nouman and Moosa.

The looted goods including two motorcycle rickshaws, three motorcycles, mobile phones and Rs 65000 cash were recovered from their possession.

While eight cases were also traced against the arrested dacoits.

