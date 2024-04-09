Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables

A gang of outlaws masquerading as law enforcement officials abducted Muhammad Faheem and made off with his possessions after throwing him near Burhan interchange on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A gang of outlaws masquerading as law enforcement officials abducted Muhammad Faheem and made off with his possessions after throwing him near Burhan interchange on Tuesday.

Faheem recounted the harrowing experience to Wah Cantonment Police, explaining how he was intercepted by four individuals in a car bearing a green number plate while on his way home.

At gunpoint, he was forcibly taken and confined in the back of the vehicle before being abandoned near Burhan interchange.

The criminals fled with Faheem's Civic car, valued at Rs 7 million, along with cash amounting to Rs 0.15 million and his cell phones.

Wah Cantonment Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

