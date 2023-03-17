Gang involved in theft of transformer busted in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The police busted a gang involved in theft of transformer in the jurisdiction of Miranshah police station in North Waziristan on Friday, by arresting three of its members and recovered one transformer and plates from their possession.

The District Police Officer (DPO), Saleem Riaz, took notice of the rising incidents of transformer theft and formed a team led by SHO Miranshah, Laeeq Marjan, to investigate and apprehend the culprits.

The team worked tirelessly to catch the thieves and they successfully have done it by busting three members of gang and made recovery from them.

After obtaining the police remand of the accused, more information is expected to be revealed during the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gang was responsible for stealing transformers from various areas within the limits of Miranshah police station.