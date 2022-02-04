UrduPoint.com

Gardezi Terms PM's Agriculture Transformation Plan As Revolutionary Project

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Gardezi terms PM's Agriculture Transformation plan as revolutionary project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Friday said that Agriculture Transformation Plan was a revolutionary project of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the transformation plan project would help to enhance crops production through promotion of mechanized agriculture.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of allotment letters of agricultural tools among farmers at agriculture engineering office here.

He said that the scheme of providing agricultural tools and machinery to farmers on subsidy was a reflection of farmers friendly policies of the Punjab government.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Chairman Agricultural Task Force South Punjab Col (retd) Abid Mahmood Khaga, Director Agricultural Engineering Assadullah Rashid and others were present on the occasion while a large number of farmers attended the function.

Jahania further said that rural population would be prosperous and national economy also be stabilized through reduction in per acre cost of production of farmers and increase in profit.

He said that various type of agriculture tools were being provided to 3190 farmers at all districts across Punjab for promotion of mechanized farming under PM's Agriculture Transformation Plan.

He further informed that over Rs 8.77 billion funds have been earmarked for the five years projects and the project will prove a milestone for agriculture development.

>