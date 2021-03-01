UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Injures Four Adults And Two Children

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gas leakage injures four adults and two children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Four persons including two children received sever burn injuries on Monday because of a gas leakage blast at a home near Fruit Market on G.T road Peshawar.

According to Rescue 1122 statement, cause of the blast was leakage of gas engulfing the house in flames of fire.

Soon after receiving of report, Rescue 1122 rushed fire fighters and ambulances to the site for rescue operation and for dousing of the blaze.

The two minor received serious burn injuries who were rushed to Burn Center where their condition is stated to be precarious.

The identity of children is Mehmood Ullah and Abdul Rehman. While the remaining two are women whose identity is not disclosed.

