Gas suspension in Karak, Kohat on June 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line (SNGPL) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday announced gas suspension for Karak and Kohat districts on June 22 from 08:00am to 05:00pm, spokesman said.

The SNGPL has launched operation against illegal gas connections besides unlawful plaster-of-pares factories in district Kohat and Karak, he said adding the suspension notice has been issued for protection and safety of staff during operation.

Similarly, he further said that Sui-gas would also be suspended from June 14 to June 22 in areas of Karak and Kohat including Laachi, Shakardara, Tarkha Koay, Banda Daud Shah and Zana.

He appealed the masses to keep off all the gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident.