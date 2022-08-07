UrduPoint.com

Gas Tanker Falls Into Deep Ravine AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Gas tanker falls into deep ravine AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 07 (APP) ::An empty gas tanker skidded off the highway and fell into deep ravine at top mountainous site of Lohaar Galli near the AJK's capital city of Muzaffarabad, reports landing APP's Mirpur desk on Sunday said.

The accident occurred at the Muzaffarabad-Abbottabad highway which was remained closed by the AJK Highways Department for last five days due to land siding near Lohaar Galli.

The vehicular traffic on the road was, however, restored on Sunday.

The tanker driver miraculously remained unhurt despite the ill-fated tanker rolled down to thousands feet deep ditch, authorities told APP when contacted late Sunday.

Hectic attempts were underway to lift out the severely damaged wreckage of the tanker from the ravine till last reports came in.

The traffic on the highway was later suspended again for several hours, the reports said.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Road Traffic Muzaffarabad Mirpur SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gas Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

13 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

22 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

22 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.