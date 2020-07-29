UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gawadar East-Bay Expressway To Be Completed By April 2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Gawadar East-Bay Expressway to be completed by April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Project of Gwadar East-Bay Expressway which was delayed for various reasons as now scheduled to be completed by the April 2021.

According to ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Construction of East bay Expressway is the main artery of Gwadar Port through which the entire traffic of port will flow.

The objective of Eastbay Expressway is providing Primary connectivity of the Port and its Free Zone with the network of National Highways.

Linking Gawadar Port with the main artery of national highway network and smooth logistic transportation of import, export and transit goods.

Gawadar Port Authority (GPA) the gateway to CPEC has started handling the Trade .

Related Topics

Import Traffic CPEC Gwadar April

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

6 minutes ago

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

51 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

2 hours ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

2 hours ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.