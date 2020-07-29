Gawadar East-Bay Expressway to be completed by April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Project of Gwadar East-Bay Expressway which was delayed for various reasons as now scheduled to be completed by the April 2021.

According to ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Construction of East bay Expressway is the main artery of Gwadar Port through which the entire traffic of port will flow.

The objective of Eastbay Expressway is providing Primary connectivity of the Port and its Free Zone with the network of National Highways.

Linking Gawadar Port with the main artery of national highway network and smooth logistic transportation of import, export and transit goods.

Gawadar Port Authority (GPA) the gateway to CPEC has started handling the Trade .