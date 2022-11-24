UrduPoint.com

GB Govt, AKU-PDCN Join Hands To Train Public Schools Teachers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Gilgit Baltistan government and AKU-PDCN have joined hands to train public school teachers.

Couple of weeks ago, a group of 43 talented and highly motivated head teachers were recruited in BPS 18 by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), Islamabad. As per the directives and aspirations of the Chief Secretary GB, this cohort of head teachers is undergoing a 10-day capacity building programme at AKU-PDCN, primarily to develop their vision, mission, intrinsic motivation, and commitment to make a new beginning to help their schools become the "Schools of Choice" for communities in GB.

In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Thursday said, "Commending and congratulating the FPSC for their merit-based and transparent selection which helped identify and give an opportunity to these young headteachers, we are deeply convinced and optimistic to usher into a new era to transform the public sector schools to become a sources of holistic development for children, inculcating in them higher order thinking, problem solving, pluralistic thinking, creativity and innovation, and above all, strengthening the moral and ethical dimensions of students.

The chief secretary said, "In GB we are all set to embark on a new era of education first to help the beautiful Gilgit-Baltistan emerge as the hub of quality education for our current and future generations, and secondly, promote this area as an intellectual hub, also reflecting the best examples of socioeconomic development, for other areas to emulate and learn from."A few themes included in the 10-day training include Schools Improvement Models, Whole School Improvement Programme (WSIP), Inclusive Education in Schools Gender Mainstreaming, Promoting Entrepreneurship via Skilled Education and Effective Career Counseling, Leadership Styles including Task Delegation and ICT Education, Google Educational Tools, Child Rights, Classroom Observations and Feedback, School Management, Conflict Management, Community Participation, Students' Behaviour Management, Networking with School community and other relevant stakeholders, PPRA Rules and Budgeting.

