GB Govt To Introduce Teachers Award

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 07:53 PM

GB govt to introduce teachers award

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to introduce "Gilgit-Baltistan Teachers Award" so that teachers are encouraged to play their respective roles

Gilgit-Baltistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to introduce "Gilgit-Baltistan Teachers Award" so that teachers are encouraged to play their respective roles.

For that matter, teachers will be assessed on the basis of steps taken by them to increase student's enrollment, Education of Women and Girls, disabled children and in introducing technical and vocational skills amongst students, a press release on Friday said.

The innovations will further include need-based and student-specific curriculum covering essentials like out-of-box methods for promotion of education and critical thinking, employment of technology, promotion of local/endangered languages and highlighting of challenges faced by society.

Government of Gilgit-Baltistan will honour three such teachers who have demonstrated outstanding and unwavering resolve and commitment to their profession. The selection will be monitored by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in the respective divisions and districts.

A committee consisting of representation from the Government, Education Sector and civil society will then scrutinize the nominations and finalize the subject award.

The GB government seeks to radically alter the paradigm of education. This involves redefining curriculum, promoting regional and International languages and inculcating critical/logical thinking skills as well as fostering culture of employees' welfare and social security.

The planned reforms also seek to develop all-rounded individuals with this newly designed curriculum emphasizing on social skill, logic enhancing endeavors such as Chess and job oriented skills such as learning and developing CVs/Resumes.

In order to develop confidence and motivation in the employees, Teachers' Facilitation Cells and Advisory Councils will be established for training of teachers and resolving their administrative/financial issues.

