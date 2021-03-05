UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Candlelight Vigil Pays Tribute To Ali Sadpara

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

GCU candlelight vigil pays tribute to Ali Sadpara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A candlelight vigil was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to pay tribute to Pakistan's legendary mountain climber, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during an expedition to summit the world's second-highest peak, K2, in the winter season.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi also participated in the candlelight vigil organized by the University's students from Gilgit Baltistan. Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of Ali Sadpar, also joined the candlelight vigil through a video link.

A one minute silence was observed in the memory of Ali Sadpara and his fellow mountaineers John Snorri and Juan Pablo.

Addressing the GCU students, Sajid Sadpara said he and his family are grateful to the people of Pakistan for their unprecedented love for his father.

He also expressed gratitude to Prof. Zaidi and students of Gilgit Baltistan for organizing this candlelight vigil in the memory of his father.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi said Pakistan had lost a brave climber who was the only Pakistani to have scaled eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, and he made the first-ever winter ascent of the world's ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.

Prof. Zaidi talked about the importance of remembering the lives of national heroes, saying, "When we remember heroes like Ali Sadpara, their life stories inspired the youth and give them courage and motivation to do something good and big for their country."Later, special prayer was offered for Ali Sadpara.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Climber Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Ali GCU Prayer Family From Government Love

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 hours ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

2 hours ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

2 hours ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

2 hours ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.